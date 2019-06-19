Peggy Thorsen Brye was born Feb. 26, 1942, passed away Nov. 24, 2018. Peggy was a loving mother and sister and a giving friend. She is now our guardian angel watching over us. She was a person who gave with her whole heart. She had a beautiful smile, sparkly eyes, and her contagious laughter made you laugh with her. To know her was to love her.

She is back in the arms of her loving parents LaVerne and Jeanette Thorsen, where she started her journey in life.

She will never be completely gone, as long as we have the memories of her.

Come help us celebrate her life, with your happy memories of her for visitation at 10 a.m. on June 22, 2019 with memorial at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church located at 412 Fourth St. in Manistee. A luncheon will follow at noon.