Penny Joy Iverson, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was born on May 24, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Robert and Katherine Hess. She attended Ferris State University where she received an Associate's degree in Commercial Art. She found her passion and calling working for Community Mental Health, retiring in 2009. She was a talented folk artist; admirers of her work came from all over the Great Lakes Region to purchase her creations.

She loved to spend time on Sugar Island with her family and friends, and especially her husband and fishing partner of 41 years, Charles Iverson. She loved her family fiercely and especially the moments when they could all be together.

She and Charles raised seven wonderful children: Lorne Peabody, Wendy (Brian) Priddle, Patti Peabody, Ryan Peabody, Candice (Robert) Swander, Sara Iverson, and Jennifer (Arthur) Fraly. Her grandchildren, Amber, Rachael, Nathan, Brad, Steven, Kyle, Kaitlynn, Samantha, Madison, Lilly, Charlie, and A.J., were the light of her life.

In respect of her wishes, a private family memorial will be held.

