Peter Marlow Chick, age 64 of Manistee passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his home after a short bout with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1955 in Manistee, son of the late Marvin and Marguerite Chick, Sr. Peter enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1974, serving in Germany and the United States. While serving in the Air Force Peter also worked for the fire department in Marquette from 1974 to 1975. He also served in the National Guard and enlisted in the United States Army, serving on Homeland Security duty.

Peter married the love of his life, Linda Thompson in 1996. Peter worked at the Little River Casino Resort in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Manistee Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed hunting and camping with his friends Leroy and Robin. Peter loved his family and will be truly missed by all who loved him.

Peter is survived by his wife, Linda Chick of Manistee; his children, Charles of Manistee, and Kevin and Nicole Germany; brother, Marvin (Linda) Chick and Phillip (Dawn) Chick; sister Pauline Chick; grandchildren, Charlie, Evelyn and Marilyn; uncle Jerome and aunt Barbara Chick; great aunt, Dorothy Wendt; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his fur babies Snoopy and Cosmo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sweet angel of a daughter, Ashley; brother Michael; and father and mother-in-law, James and Marjorie Kropacek.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Manistee Township Hall on Holden Street in Parkdale with Military Honors at 4 p.m. The family encourages everyone to be safe and kindly wear a mask.

Feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.