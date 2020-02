Philip D. Thomas, 69, of Free Soil, Michigan, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1950, son of the late Fred and Rosanne (Donaldson) Thomas.

A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the News Advocate. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.