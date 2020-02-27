Philip D. Thomas, 69, of Free Soil, Michigan, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1950, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Fred and Rosanne (Donaldson) Thomas. He attended Freesoil School. As a young man Phil gained a passion for farming and enjoyed being in the tractor out in the fields and spent many years on the Rybicki farm. He was a big sports fan and loved his Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a softball coach and umpire for many years as well as the athletic director at Trinity Lutheran School until his health prevented him from continuing. Phil worked for Consumers Energy and retired from the Ludington Pumped Storage in 2006. He loved the crew he worked with and still made trips to the plant to visit.

Anyone that knew Phil, knew of his passion for his lawn, he took great pride in his grass and made sure it was perfect. Many people referred to it as his golf course. He would spend hours walking through the front yard picking weeds. He did not want anyone cutting his grass but as the cancer started to wear him down, he would let his kids get on the mower but that didn't last long because he would stand on the front porch having a fit that they weren't doing it right. His daughter Sydnie was the only one that made it through several cutting adventures only because she would get on the mower with her cell phone, put her ear buds in and never look in the direction of the front porch. Phil was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Manistee.

On Aug. 21, 1999, Philip married his wife, Mary Willis at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee.

In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his children, Duane (Julie), of Grand Rapids, Kenneth, of Grand Rapids, Ben (Diane), of Manistee, Travis (Gabby), of Punta Gorda, Florida, Tim (Kimi), of Manistee, Angie, of Manistee, and his baby girl, Sydnie still at home; the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Tegan, Tony, Gabrielle, Celeste, Olivia, Madelyn, Shaylene, Christopher, Roman, Ian, Tucker, Tatum, Finley, Ryker, Aiyana, Neeko; brothers, Fred (Trudy), of Scottville, Warren (Susan), of Virginia, Gregory (Jeannie), of Baldwin, Ron (Dar), of Grand Rapids; sisters, Elaine Thomas, of Grand Rapids, Diane (Ron) Jimmerson, of Grand Rapids, Vendette (Ken) Sexton, of Ohio, Denise Starkey, of Grand Rapids; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Nancy Schultz, of Onekama, Diane and Dave Lonn, of Manistee, Karen Helferich, of Brethren, Mike Snyder, of Eastlake, Bill and Laurie Willis, of Manistee, Paul and Rene Willis, of Tennessee; sons-in-law, Greg TenEyck, of Arizona, and Israel Stone, of Manistee. He also leaves behind his two foster sons, James Koon and Andrew Shoemate, along with his god daughter, Autumn Sanford; and his best friend, Celeste Harper. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony, Richard, Sharon, Alfred and Sandy; his daughter, Tracy; brothers-in-law, Donald Schultz and Danny Schultz; and sister-in-law, Trish Snyder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with the Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday at the Herbert Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:45 a.m. and on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the family for his daughter Sydnie's college education, or to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.