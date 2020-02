Philip Richard Hildebrand, 74, of Manistee, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Faith Covenant Church, in Manistee, with Pastor Stan Hagemeyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.