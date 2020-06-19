Phoebe Anne (Jordan) Klain passed away peacefully in her sleep at Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village, East Lansing at 1:54 a.m., June 12, 2020. She was 82 years old.

Ms. Klain was born on April 12, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to her parents Ernest A. and Lucile A. P. (Sweetring) Jordan. She moved with her family to Pierport, Michigan, in 1946. She graduated from Onekama High School in 1956 and Western Michigan University with a degree in education and a minor in art.

Phoebe was a Special Education Teacher/Consultant in several Michigan School Districts including, Three Rivers, Willow Run and Livonia until retiring in 1972 desiring to devote her efforts to raising and caring for their sons. She married Anthony P. Klain on June 26, 1970, in Britton, Michigan, while living in Ann Arbor. Anthony's work for the Michigan DNR, Parks Division moved the family around the state from Ann Arbor to Muskegon and then Northville and finally to Mason where Anthony retired from the DNR Engineering Section and they continued to live.

Phoebe always had a ready smile, sharing her joy of life and loves and making everyone's day better. She was dedicated to teaching all and to lifelong learning. She enjoyed all things outdoors including camping, hiking, bird watching, gardening and gardens. She also had an abiding love of nature and surrounding herself with it, especially in the hills and on the shore at Pierport. Classical music, art museums, writing poetry and journals, sewing, cross-stitch, and knitting were other joys of hers. She was a beautiful person in every way and she made it easy to love her.

Ms. Klain is survived by her husband, Anthony; two sons, Seth R. Klain (Chae) of Cornelius, North Carolina, and Joel D. Klain (Amy) of Manchester, Michigan; brother, James P. Jordan of Pierport, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Jordan of Manistee, Michigan; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David E. Jordan (Jackie); and sister-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Jordan.

A memorial service has not yet been planned and may occur at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

