Phoebe Anne(Jordan) Klain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phoebe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Phoebe Anne (Jordan) Klain passed away peacefully in her sleep at Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village, East Lansing at 1:54 a.m., June 12, 2020. She was 82 years old.

Ms. Klain was born on April 12, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to her parents Ernest A. and Lucile A. P. (Sweetring) Jordan. She moved with her family to Pierport, Michigan, in 1946. She graduated from Onekama High School in 1956 and Western Michigan University with a degree in education and a minor in art.

Phoebe was a Special Education Teacher/Consultant in several Michigan School Districts including, Three Rivers, Willow Run and Livonia until retiring in 1972 desiring to devote her efforts to raising and caring for their sons. She married Anthony P. Klain on June 26, 1970, in Britton, Michigan, while living in Ann Arbor. Anthony's work for the Michigan DNR, Parks Division moved the family around the state from Ann Arbor to Muskegon and then Northville and finally to Mason where Anthony retired from the DNR Engineering Section and they continued to live.

Phoebe always had a ready smile, sharing her joy of life and loves and making everyone's day better. She was dedicated to teaching all and to lifelong learning. She enjoyed all things outdoors including camping, hiking, bird watching, gardening and gardens. She also had an abiding love of nature and surrounding herself with it, especially in the hills and on the shore at Pierport. Classical music, art museums, writing poetry and journals, sewing, cross-stitch, and knitting were other joys of hers. She was a beautiful person in every way and she made it easy to love her.

Ms. Klain is survived by her husband, Anthony; two sons, Seth R. Klain (Chae) of Cornelius, North Carolina, and Joel D. Klain (Amy) of Manchester, Michigan; brother, James P. Jordan of Pierport, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Jordan of Manistee, Michigan; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David E. Jordan (Jackie); and sister-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Jordan.

A memorial service has not yet been planned and may occur at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Phoebe's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: https://michigancremation.com/obituary/phoebe-anne-klain/

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616-452-3006.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved