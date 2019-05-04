Phyllis Mikula, 84, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 13, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Edward and Clementine Bender.

Phyllis was also proceeded in death by her brother, William; her sister, Midge; her second family Gene and Rose Mikula, Neil Powell and Marlene Messer.

Phyllis graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Quincy, Missouri, as a registered nurse and was working in Waukegan, Illinois, when she met and married the love of her life Ray Mikula. The perfect pair were to have celebrated their 60th anniversary in June. Together they raised two children, traveled and made lasting memories in places like Alaska, Canada and numerous states across the country, before finally finding "home" and settling in Manistee to raise their family.

She was an avid gardener, enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family including her children, Michael Mikula and Denise (Martin) Blakeslee; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Jensen, Amanda (Neil) Chesebro, Jon (Amelia) Blakeslee and Ben (Danyal) Blakeslee. She loved nothing more than spending time with her great-grandchildren Maddy Ray Jensen, Olivia Blakeslee, Tyler and Mark Englebrecht and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of a great-grandson (Chesebro) in May and great-granddaughter (Jensen) in June. Her grandbabies would always make her smile, laugh and find happiness in any occasion.

She is also has many fond memories and enjoyed many family gatherings with her sister, Peggy (Joe) Liggett; sisters, Donna (Leo) Strait and Barb Powell; and brother, Ralph Messer; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, cremation took place, and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Oak Grove Cremation Center with Ann Ziehm officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.