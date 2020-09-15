Priscilla D. DiPiazza, of Ada, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Gilbert DiPiazza, Sr.

Priscilla was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by: Debra (George) Kelley, Gilbert (Rose) DiPiazza Jr. , Brian DiPiazza, Gary (Tammi) DiPiazza, grandchildren, Lisa (Robert) Perez, Travis (Laura) Kelley, Kimberly (Rob) DiPiazza, Kristi (Steven) Eggers, Anthony, Justin, Christopher DiPiazza, Michael Naganshe, great-grandchildren Gabriel DiPiazza, Alana, Reagan, Adelynn Kelley, Madalyn, Lillian and Sophia Eggers.

She was a respected and honored elder in the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

She will be remembered for her lifelong dedication as an educator and advocate for the wellbeing and advancement of the Michigan Ottawa Indians.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Park, 4341 Cascade Rd SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Herbert Funeral Home, P.C. Manistee is in charge of arrangements, hfh.com.