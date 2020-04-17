Rachael "Shelly" Hensley, age 51 of Mount Morris died April 14, 2020 at McClaren Healthcare Flint Hospital.

She was born on February 8, 1969 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was a graduate of New Iberia High School in Louisiana and later attended the University of South Louisiana and the University of Michigan at the Flint Campus. On December 12, 2009 she married James W. Hensley at Hill Road Baptist Church in Flint. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2015.

Shelly had been employed at LaFayette General Hospital in Louisiana. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking.

She is survived by her father Gary (Connie) Lloyd of Manistee, niece; Emily McGaffigan, nephews; Brendan Garlock and Andrew McGaffigan, aunts and uncles, and many cousins, especially Tracy Motte.

She was preceded in death by her mother; Stephanie (Bastien) Gould, and two sisters; Amy E. Lloyd and Melissa A. McGaffigan.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please visit Shelly's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.