Rachel Eileen (nee Grossnickle) Glick, of Royal Oak and Marilla Township, Michigan, passed away quietly at her home in Royal Oak on Aug. 8, 2019.

Rachel was born April 7, 1935, at the Grossnickle family home in Marilla Township. She attended the two room school house in Marilla before transferring to and graduating from the Mesick Consolidated Schools in 1953. She went on to Michigan State University, graduating in 1957 and began a career in nursing. She later earned a Master in Social Work at Wayne State University and had a career as a bioenergetic therapist, working until she was 79 years old. She had a very successful private practice and, at the time of her death, was still being sought out for her wisdom in the field by clients, professionals and family members. Rachel was a trainer for, and she led the Michigan Society of Bioenergetic Analysis for many years. She loved her work and using her adverse experiences to help others learn and grow.

Rachel was a role model for many women in claiming their own intelligence, wisdom and lives as a fierce feminist before her time. She enjoyed reading her entire life and was a gardener, a wonderful cook and pie maker. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She was a contributor to many favorite causes including Michigan lighthouses and nature preservation, the Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place and support for democratic ideals.

On Aug. 9, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Robert Glick. They enjoyed a 61-year marriage and in the end, she did not live to see one anniversary date without him, having passed away the day before what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary. Rachel and Jim raised four sons who survive their parents, Robert, David, Douglas and William (Sarra) Glick. They have six grandchildren, Jason (Susan), Ron (Ashley), Olivia, Connor and Griffin who admired and loved their grandmother very much. Rachel also leaves four great-grandchildren, Weston, Emberlyn, Lucy and Landon James Glick.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents, Sharon and Esther Grossnickle; her sisters, Edna Rae Sundquist and Virginia Danville; and a brother, Levon Grossnickle.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Esther Brooks, of Marilla Township, and Garold Grossnickle, of South Bend, Indiana. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and friends over a lifetime. Additionally, she leaves countless clients, over her years of service, whose lives were irrevocably changed for the better.

A luncheon and celebration of Rachel's life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, her Marilla home. To RSVP and for other details you may contact her son, Douglas Glick ([email protected]). Interment of her ashes at the Marilla Township Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marilla Historical Society (marillahistory.org).

