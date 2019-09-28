Rachel Eileen Glick

Rachel Eileen (nee Grossnickle) Glick, of Royal Oak and Marilla Township, passed away quietly at her home in Royal Oak on Aug. 8, 2019.

A luncheon and celebration of Rachel's life will be held at her Marilla home at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. To RSVP and for other details you may contact her son Douglas Glick ([email protected]). Interment of her ashes at the Marilla Township Cemetery will be private.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is handling arrangements www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sept. 28, 2019
