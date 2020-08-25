Ralph Joseph Krusniak, 92, of Manistee, Michigan, died peacefully with his wife and children at his side on Sunday evening, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on May 10, 1928, in Filer Township, Michigan, son of the late Thomas and Helen (Manthei) Krusniak. Ralph attended St. Joseph School until the eighth grade. He enlisted in the United States Army (1st Cavalry Division) and served for two years, near the end of World War II, being stationed in Japan. After his release from the service, he sailed on the Great Lakes for a short time.

He married Cecilia Rose Oleniczak on Feb. 3, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They have celebrated over 69 years of marriage together. Most of his life, Ralph was employed at the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City, retiring after 40 years of employment with the company. He served as president of the Oak Hill Improvement Association was instrumental in the building of Saber Stadium and laid the sod for the school and football field. He was a huge supporter of Manistee Catholic Central Schools. Ralph always said: "Once a Saber, always a Saber"! He was inducted into the Manistee Catholic Central Hall of Fame.

Ralph loved to hunt, fish, watch baseball - especially the Detroit Tigers, watch his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, decorate the outside of his home for Christmas, having won three decorating contests for his efforts.

He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Cecilia Rose Krusniak; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Krusniak; his daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Todd Erickson; his grandchildren, Amy (Blair) Moreau, Eric (Whitney) Krusniak, Kelly Santorilla, Katie (Chad) Erickson; his great-grandchildren, Katarina and Gabriella Moreau, Alaina (Megan) Leo, Maverick and Aurora (Rory) Krusniak, Vincent and Sloane Santorilla. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son at birth, Scott Allen Krusniak; his brothers, Roy, Thomas, Floyd, Carl and David Krusniak; and by his sister Dorothy "Dort" Krusniak.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Alex Kowalkowski celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.

A memorial will be established in Ralph's name for Manistee Catholic Central Schools. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Monday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.