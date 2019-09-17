Ramona "Jane" Johncock, 81, of Brethren, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Manistee Medical Care Facility. She was surrounded by her family.

She leaves behind her five children, Peggy (Randy) Striebel, of Galesburg, Wally Johncock, of Brethren, Patsy (Garry) Sherry, of New Hampshire, Pamilee Koval, of Texas, and Gordy Johncock, of Brethren; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Maxine Miller; grandson, Shane Hiller; and three siblings.

Jane moved from Hastings to Wellston in 1972 with her five children and later re-located to Brethren. She filled her life with love for her family and her farm.

Donations (in lieu of money or cards) may be sent to the Alzheimer Foundation in memory of Ramona Jane Johncock.