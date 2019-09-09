Randall "Reggie" Gielczyk age 64 of Manistee, died early Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, 2019 at his home, unexpectedly.

He was born on July 6, 1955 in Manistee, son of the late Richard "Spook" and Olga (Siakel) Gielczyk.

Randy was a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central High School with the class of 1973. After high school, Randy joined the United States Army and served from 1973 until 1975. When he returned from the service, he was employed for 18 years with Lakeshore Beverage Company in Manistee and later with the Morton Salt Company of Manistee for 23 years, until retiring this year (2019).

He was an avid golfer and a member of the Manistee Golf and Country Club, he enjoyed sports of all kinds and was a "Die Hard" University of Michigan Fan. In his younger years Randy enjoyed playing fast pitch softball in the Manistee leagues.

He is survived by three brothers; Michael, George and Paul Gielczyk all of Manistee, two nieces Jackie Gielczyk and Jennifer and Carl Jans and their children, Christopher Gielczyk, Nathan Jans and Kari Jans all of Manistee, his uncle Gordon "Spike" Gielczyk of Manistee. Numerous cousins all so survive him.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Olga Gielczyk, his sister Debra Gielczyk and by his brother Patrick "Bubba" Gielczyk

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Pablo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, where graveside military honors will be given by the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.