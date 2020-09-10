Raphael Anthony Lijewski

Raphael (Ray) Anthony Lijewski, age 87 of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday evening, Sept. 5, 2020. At the time of his death, he was living at Ludington Woods Assisted Living with his wife, Joan.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1932, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Casimer and Mary (Kott) Lijewski.

Ray married Joan Elaine Bouma on Nov. 27, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan. They were married 66 years.

Ray graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1951. During his high school years, Ray excelled at football, earning All-State Honorable Mention, and he was inducted into the Manistee High School Hall of Fame.

After high school Ray served in the U.S. Army/Army National Guard for five years (1951-1956). Ray attained the rank of Sergeant and served his country proudly in the Korean War.

During his lifetime, Ray was an avid golfer. Ray and Joan were members of Manistee Golf and Country Club. In retirement, they wintered in Gulf Shores, Alabama along with their many friends from Manistee and Bear Lake.

Ray achieved a hole-in-one on hole No. 11 at Manistee Golf and Country Club on May 30, 1996.

Ray was employed at Bassarab Motors as a mechanic. Later Ray worked at Hardy Salt/Diamond Crystal as a Powerhouse Supervisor. Before retiring, Ray worked as Director of Transportation for Manistee Area Public Schools.

Ray is survived by his wife, Joan Lijewski; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Andersen; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Valerie Lijewski, Gary and Cherrie Lijewski, and Jeffrey and Elizabeth Lijewski. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Melissa Andersen, Jeffellyn Camacho, Jacquelyn Artim, Andrew Lijewski, Nicole Beck, Jason Lijewski and Matthew Lijewski; and seven great-grandchildren, Christopher and Milani Camacho, Kinley and Carter Lijewski, Owen and Gavin Artim, and Landon Ray Beck; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Gertrude Engwall, Adam Lijewski, Francis Lijewski, Floryan Lijewski, Cecilia Nowak, Valeria Oleniczak and Lucille Lind.

Ray was a member of the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250, where he was a past trustee. He was also a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church), where Ray served as an usher for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish (Saint Joseph Catholic Church) at 254 Sixth Street in Manistee, with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, also in Manistee, where the members of the Manistee County United Veteran Council Ritual Squad will conduct military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ray's name for the Manistee Chippewa 350 Club Athletic Boosters Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Saturday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.