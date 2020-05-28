Raymond Duane Fink, 76, of Manistee died Monday, May 25, 2020, with his wife by his side.He was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in Manistee, the son of the late Clinton and Irene (Carlson) Fink. He was a graduate of Onekama High School Class of 1961. He served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1969. He married Diana Mallison on May 17, 2008, in Eastlake, Michigan.Ray was employed in the electrical industry. He enjoyed spending time with friends and listening to music, especially The Beatles.Survivors include his wife, Diana Mallison Fink; daughters, Tracie (Steve) Fink, of Ohio, Renea (John) Wayna, of Kaleva; son, Travis (Angela) Fink, of Akron, Ohio; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Deb) Fink, of Manistee, and Laverne (Barb) Fink, of Kaleva; and sister, Mary (Rob) Gunia, of Manistee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Don Fink.No services are planned. Memorials in Ray's name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.Visit Ray's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory or photo.Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 28, 2020.