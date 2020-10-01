The Farming Days are Over â€¦ Raymond (Ray) Roger Hadaway passed away on September 29, 2020, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side, in the comfort of his home. After a lifetime of farming, Ray has gone peacefully and free of pain, to join his loving wife Jo up in Heaven on her 88th Birthday. He has been missing Jo for one and a half years.

Ray was born on August 15, 1932, in South Haven, Michigan. At age five, Ray and his family moved to Onekama and bought Bon Air Farm, where they grew cherries and apples.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret Hadaway, and his brother Marvin.

Ray leaves behind his son, Marc (Cheryl); daughter, Holly (Jim); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was a very quiet man with the biggest loving heart. His bright blue eyes would "sparkle." To know Ray was to love him. He considered everyone a friend.

Ray was a true farmer. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. He loved his tractors and had one for each piece of equipment, so not to have to change out. Ray's happiest days were out on the tractor baling hay for the cattle. He raised Herefords for many years. He loved animals so much. When Holly was young, she and Ray would walk the pasture daily to see which cow had given birth to a calf. At Ray's delight, Holly named all of the cows. It brought such joy to Ray. Recently, as Ray was becoming weaker, he asked Holly "Do we have enough hay for the cattle?" That was Ray, always thinking and worrying about his farm.

Ray's favorite attire was bib overalls or jeans with John Deere suspenders. Her loved being casual and comfy.

Ray was a master wood craftsman. He had a large workshop where he made a vast portfolio of beautifully crafted items for family and friends. Ray's Uncle Duffy taught him so much, but Ray simply had the inherent talent to build anything imaginable!

Ray's largest project was designing and building a Log Cabin (guest house) along with his best friend, Goldie Rushing. Together, log by log, they truly built a work of art to be cherished!

Ray had a special relationship with his "son," Jim. After Jim and Holly retired back on the farm, the two were inseparable. They spent many hours cutting down trees, and then splitting the wood for four working wood stoves. Both were hard workers. After completing the daily projects, Ray and Jim would meet in the gazebo for 3:00 sharp "cocktail time." Stories were toldâ€¦ lots of laughterâ€¦lots of love was shown.

For relaxation, Ray played a double keyboard organ. He could really "Rock a Polka!"

He enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, snowmobiling, bowling, and dancing. He and Jo could really "cut-a-rug" on the dance floor, especially a waltz.

The past three months, Ray became less mobile. It was so sad seeing Ray struggle with even being able to drive the golf cart. His 88-year-old body simply became too weak to carry on.

