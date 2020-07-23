Raymond Martin Budde, 93, of Charlevoix, passed away on July 18, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital. Ray was born on Feb. 26, 1927 to Wallace and Anna Horowski in Ludington.

Ray's father died when he was three years old. Ray's mother would go on to marry Rhinhold Budde who adopted and helped raise Ray and his sisters, Patricia (Arthur) Zergoski, Bernadine (Albert; Sonny) Fend and Betty Anne (Dennis) Rankin.

Ray survived growing up on a farm during the Great Depression and quickly learned that farming was not for him. Ray started making paper for Packaging Corporation of America at the Filer City plant where he worked for 47 years, retiring as soon as he turned 62.

His work was interrupted by World War II, and Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army. Basic training under the 110-degree Texas sun was Ray's first trip off of the farm. He was soon sent on a troop transport ship to Italy where he was a guard for a German Prisoner of War camp. Ray had a chance to visit Switzerland on leave.

Ray married Helen Rakowski on April 18, 1953, and son Dennis was born in 1957, (Dennis' wife is Sue). In 1960, daughter Denise was born and she is also the mother of Ray's grandchildren: Christopher Thompson (born in 1988) and Jeremy Thompson (born in 1992).

Ray found time to build a house for the family on Grant Highway U.S. 31. Sadly, Helen preceded Ray in death in May 1992.

Ray married Elaine Poole Whitley on the Manistee Riverwalk in August 1994. Elaine took Ray out of the Manistee area and they lived in Charlevoix for 26 years. Elaine added four children and seven grandchildren to the family: Patrick (Julie), Dane (Tami), Dennis (Joanne), Kevin, Lindsay, Jessi (Aaron and Sawyer Blaszczyk, Luke (Bethany), Ashley, (Joe Carpenter Hazel Tew), Zachary, Elias and Lane Whitley.

Ray is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Rakowski.

Ray enjoyed automobiles and was able to travel to all 50 states with his wife while retired. Ray was a member of the Manistee American Legion Post, 10, a life member of the Manistee VFW Post 4499 and the Barnard United Methodist Church.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen, his sister Bernadine Fend, nephews Rory and Del Fend; brother-in-law, Max Rakowski and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Gajeski.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington, with Pastor Craig Paul officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six chairs will be provided for the family during the service. Attendees should bring their own chairs if they will be needing to sit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Barnard United Methodist Church, 15978 Klooster Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720.

