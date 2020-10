Raymond "Ray" Roger Hadaway, 88, of Onekama, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held from 1 - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com