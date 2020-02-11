TO THE EDITOR:

This letter is in response to Glenn Zaring's column, "OMG ... there were guns everywhere," published on Feb. 7.

Mr. Zaring, I am so very sad that you got your kicks by showing a member of the liberal community the "guns galore" at the recent gun show in Manistee.

The only thing you did not mention is that the majority of the population in the U.S., not just liberals, are still asking for more gun control (not the elimination of guns but gun control). I do not think the parents of all the children murdered by guns in the last few years would get the same warm and fuzzy feeling about guns that you evidently did.

Richard Albee

Manistee