Rene Charles "Chuck" Fix Jr.
1952 - 2020
Rene Charles "Chuck" Fix Jr., 68, passed away following a long illness on June 21, 2020, at his home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with his wife Judy by his side.

Chuck was born in Oceanside, New York, to Rene and Helen Fix and grew up in Massapequa, New York. He entered the U.S. Air Force as a Second Lieutenant after graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1974. While on active duty he met his future wife, Judy Fedder, a native of Manistee, Michigan, and fellow USAF officer. They married in 1983 and welcomed their son Adam in 1988. Chuck retired from the USAF as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1995 and continued to move with Judy's military assignments to Florida, Washington, D.C., Italy, the Azores Portugal, Oklahoma and Virginia. During this time, he earned engineering degrees from the University of West Florida and the University of Florida. He began a new career teaching middle school math in Arlington, Virginia, and discovered his passion for teaching and a love for his students and fellow teachers. He retired from Virginia Public Schools in 2017.

After retiring from teaching, Chuck and Judy moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Chuck was known and loved by his family, friends and colleagues for his kindness, patience, gentility and generosity.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Lieutenant General Judy Fedder, USAF-Ret; son, USAF Captain Adam Fix; brothers, Randolph (Carla) Fix and Daniel Fix; sisters, Nichole (John) Relyea and Michelle Sweeney; sisters-in-law, Katherine Fedder and Terry (Randy) McDaniels, both of Manistee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded to Heaven by his parents and grandparents as well as Judy's parents, Gordon and Becky Fedder.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 29 at St. Benedict Catholic Church with COVID-19 precautions in place. Interment will take place at a later date at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Sharon and I are simply heartbroken at Chuck's passing. Chuck is an inspiration to us and all the lives he touched. His legacy continues on in his wonderful family.
Mark & Sharon Owen
Friend
June 24, 2020
Judy, we have great memories of our short time with you and Chuck. We pray for you. We will miss Chuck.
Fred & Nancy Hannan
Friend
June 24, 2020
Judy - Keeping you and your Family in our Prayers. Ama, Mary & Tony Parker
Mary Parker
Served In The Military Together
