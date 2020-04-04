Rex Allen Alexander, 66, of Fenton, passed away March 28, 2020, at home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born July 17,1953, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Margaret and Richard Alexander. He was raised in Marion, Indiana, and graduated from Marion High School in 1971.

He married Phyllis Brian on Nov. 24, 1979, and later moved to Brethren, Michigan, where they lived and raised a family until her death in 2006. He relocated to Fenton, Michigan, in 2009 and married Rochelle Molyneaux on May 28, 2011.

His greatest passions were music and carpentry. He worked as a self- employed cabinet maker designing and building kitchens as well as a woodworker, furniture maker, craftsman and writer. In order to design the perfect kitchen he began cooking to assure his kitchens were not only beautiful but workable. He began contributing to Taunton Publications in 1991. His work appeared in both Fine Homebuilding and Fine Wood Working. In January 1997 Fine Wood Working featured his dining set on the cover.

After retiring from cabinet making he enjoyed restoring old houses with his wife. He loved music and played guitar and banjo with family, friends and groups throughout his life. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his humble personality, sense of humor, wonderful spirit and kindness.

He is survived by his wife, Rochelle; children, Kirsten (Chuck) Kern, Hannah (Tim) Ricci, Phillip (Rachael) Alexander; stepchildren, Tyler Molyneaux, Caitlin Molyneaux and Jillian Molyneaux; grandchildren, Graham Ricci, Cole Ricci, Claire Ricci, Declan Alexander and Colton Alexander; sisters, Angela (Ritch) Moon and Elizabeth (Victor) Duvanenko; many relatives and friends.

"And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make".

