Reynold Julius Myers
1923 - 2020
Reynold Julius Myers, 97, of Kaleva, died Monday, May 20, 2020, at Medilodge of Traverse City.He was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Bear Lake, the son of Sylvester and Hattie (Harthun) Myers.Reynold was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a hardworking farmer who enjoyed gardening and woodworking. He was a member of the Bear Lake United Methodist Church.Reynold married Mary Jean Drumm, his surviving wife of 76 years. He is also survived by his children, Judith Hopwood, of Onekama, and Reynold (Kathryn) Myers, of Montana; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Margaret Meachum, of Bear Lake, Harold (Joan) Myers, of Newaygo, and Harlan (Karen) Myers, of Wayland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Reynold was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Robert Myers, William Myers and Shirley Myers.Private interment services will take place in the Pleasanton Township Cemetery in Bear Lake.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bear Creek VFW Post #6333 in Kaleva.The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
My condolences Missi R. CNA
