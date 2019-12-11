Richard "Dick" A. Hobart age 66 of Manistee, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 with his daughter and son at his side.

He was born on April 28, 1953 in Grand Rapids, son of the late Donald and Eleanor (Jameson) Hobart. He attended Manistee High School graduating with the class of 1972. On June 18, 1983 he married Cynthia Stewart. Although their marriage ended, their friendship and respect for each other remained strong. He was an alumnus of West Shore Community College as well as Western Kentucky University. During his lifetime, Richard was employed with Century Boat Company, a cartographer/surveyor Hoogerland Surveryors/Shell Oil Company and for the last 20 years was employed with the Little River Casino as a slot technician.

He enjoyed pyrotechnics and co-founded Hobart's Firework Company in 1984, was a published author, a historian for Mammoth Cave Historical Society and avid in electrical mechanical systems of old slot machines and pinball machines. Richard loved fishing and was a master angler fisherman. He was a huge Detroit Red Wing's fan.

When April was 12 years old, Dick showed her how to save turtles and release them back into the wild, a tradition they have been doing together every year since then. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and loved spending time with his grandsons. He as one of the "River Road Boys" was well known by just about everyone, no matter where he went. He had a quirky sense of humor, "his laugh was the best. He would use it to mess with you to keep you on your toes". He was great at story-telling and loved trains. He was a selflessness person with a huge heart who would take the shirt off his back for you, but also told you how it was at the same time. He was a member of P.G.I Pyrotechnics Guild International, C.R.F. Cave Research Foundation, Turtle Rescuers and Mammoth Cave Historical Society.

He is survived by his son Duane (Nichole) Hobart of Scottville, and their son Ayden Hobart and his daughter April (Brandon) Saugie of Manistee, and their sons Odin and Thorin Saugie, Duane and April's mother Cynthia (Stewart) Hobart of Manistee, one sister, Dawn (Jim) Sherburne of Manton, four brothers, Dan (Janet) Hobart of Lawrence, Doug (Karen) Hobart of Custer, Darrell Hobart of Manistee, and Darren (Lisa) Hobart of Kaleva. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister-in-law Vicki Hobart.

According to Richards wishes, cremation has taken place and a time of remembrance for family and friends will be held on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Rev. Joyce Newman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon, one hour prior to the service at 3 p.m.

Burial at the Riverview Cemetery in Brethren and a Celebration of Life will be announced and held in the spring of 2020.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.