Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Anderson.

Richard Allen Anderson, Sr., 66, of Manistee, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1952 in Manistee the son of the late Arthur F. and Evelyn (Blanchard) Anderson, Sr. He was a graduate of Onekama High School class of 1970.

He is survived by his longtime companion; Sandy Schroeter, of Manistee; two children, Richard Anderson, Jr., of Manistee, and Michelle Anderson, of Traverse City; five grandchildren; one sister, Helen Kamaloski (Randy Webb), one brother; Art (Wilma) Anderson, and by nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Anderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Richard's name may be directed to Manistee County 4-H or the .

Please visit Richard's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.