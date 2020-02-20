Richard "Dick" Charles Schimke, 92, of Onekama, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, in Manistee, with his family by his side after a brief illness.

He was born July 7, 1927, on the family homestead in Bear Lake, the son of Charles and Mable (Smith) Schimke.

Richard retired from Century Boats, in Manistee, after 29 years. He loved to dance, especially polkas. He was a hardworking farmer, and he loved to fish for brook trout. He was a die-hard Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan even if they — as he said —were often disappointing. Richard will be remembered as resilient and tough. He rarely complained and overcame many obstacles. Most of all, Richard loved his family.

Richard is survived by his children, Randolph "Randy" Juergens, of Manistee, Gwen Marie (James) Smith, of Manistee, Gayle (David) Moorwessel, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Cynthia (Charlie) Mitchell, of Peoria, Arizona; his grandchildren, Robert William Smith, Jamie Lynn Smith and Christopher Aaron Smith; his great-grandchildren, Katrina, Brody, Bethani, Carissa, Cameron, and Katelyn; his sister, Jeanette Firman of Onekama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On July 6, 1963, in Eastlake, Richard married Geraldine "Gerry" Jones who preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2014, after more than 50 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald, Robert and Raymond Schimke.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with the Reverend William Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of services at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.