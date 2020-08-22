Richard Garten

Richard "Dick the Barber" Garten passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan, at the age of 82.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1937, in Charleston, West Virginia. Dick graduated from Scottville High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Army reserves for six years. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Nelson, on Dec. 29, 1956. They were married for 60 years before her passing. After the Army, he went to Flint Institute of Barbering and became "Dick the Barber."

He is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Brad) Patterson of Ludington, Kim McDonald (Mike Barnard) of Oxford; his sons, Brian Garten of Ludington and Richard (Tina) Garten of Manistee; his loving companion and best friend, Shirley Harden of Manistee; sister, Carolyn Ford; sister-in-law, Shirley Garten; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita Garten; his parents, Richard and Beulah Garten; and his two brothers, Bob and Paul.

He was a barber at Dick's Barber Shop, Manistee; Family Barber Shop, Ludington; and Hart Barber Shop, Hart; for over 60 years. His loves were spending time with his family, cutting hair, meeting new people while barbering, enjoyed traveling with Shirley, attending sporting events, watching football and basketball, and living on the lake. The family will be having a Celebration of His Life sometime in September.

Memorials in Dick's name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

Please Share a memory will Dick's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee