Pastor Richard Glenn Duncan, son of the late Elmer and Beulah (McClung) Duncan, was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Marlinton, West Virginia. On Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 78, Rich entered the gates of Heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

First and foremost, Rich was a servant of God. He lived his life serving his Lord and committed his life to bringing others to Christ. He was the current pastor of Antioch Bible Church in Mesick; former pastor of First Baptist Church of Mattawan, First Baptist Church of Farmington, Bethel Baptist Church of Dearborn Heights; and former assistant pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Livonia. In addition, Rich served as the manager of Little Mary's Hospitality House in Wellston for the past eight years.

On Aug. 19, 1967, at the Marilla Church of Brethren, Rich was joined in marriage to the love his life, Marilee Wiitala. This sacred union brought about many blessings, and his memory will live on as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Rich is survived by his wife, Marilee; his children, Chad, Ty, Jeremy (Mandy) and Brittany Clerebout (Matt); his daughters-in-law, Tammy Duncan and Becky Hinton; his grandchildren, Megan, Katlyn, Brandon, Allison, Kassi, Kayla, Ty, Chloe, Kennedy, Tyler, Caleb and Adeline; his great-grandson, Logan; and his sister, Barbara Allen.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents and sister, Sue McCoy.

Private funeral services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Little Mary's Hospitality House, where Rich faithfully served. Little Mary's Hospitality House, P.O. Box 27, Wellston, Michigan 49689.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, oversees the arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.