Richard James Lieb, age 93 of Bear Lake, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at home.

He was born on May 30, 1926 in Detroit, son of the late Harry and Agnes (Carleton) Lieb. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit, graduating with the class of 1944. He enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, serving from 1944 until 1946 as an Aviation Radio Technician.

Richard married June A. Seggie on February 1, 1947 in Detroit. She preceded him in death on March 27, 1997. Richard worked as an appliance repairman for JL Hudson from 1946 to 1952, and then as a tool and die maker from 1952 until his retirement in 1988.

He was an airplane enthusiast, who received his pilot's license in 1970. He loved monitoring the weather through his home weather station and enjoyed watching and attending sporting events. He especially liked following the local high school sporting teams.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Alice Campbell and Sue (Tom) Hamman; grandchildren, Scott (Shelley) Campbell, Todd (Jill) Campbell, Brian (Renee) Campbell, Kristin (Joe) Cable, Gary Lieb, Katy Nutter and Dustin (Ana) Hamman; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aidan, Katelyn, Cade, June and Calder Campbell, Kristyn, Becki, Jenni, Emi and Bryceson Nutter, Sam and Jaxson Hamman and James Cable; great-great-grandchild, Dannika Black; and sister, Patsy (Alan) Bevis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; son, David; and sister Phyllis.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Final interment will take place later this year at Fairview Cemetery in Bear Lake.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.