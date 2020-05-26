Richard "Dick or Richie" Jess Briske, 87, of Onekama, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and is resting in God's loving arms in Heaven. He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Arcadia, the son of Emil and Esther (Hollenbeck) Briske.Dick was a veteran, serving his country in the Army National Guard for 10 years. He was a plumber by trade, but there wasn't anything he couldn't do or fix. He worked at Onekama Supply. Always one to stay busy, he went to work at The Heathlands Golf Course in Onekama upon his retirement.Because he had to keep busy, he could be found working on his truck or his family's vehicles, plowing snow in the winter, doing "handyman" work on local homes, or mowing the grass in the neighborhood. He worked hard and took pride in everything he did. Dick had a strong work ethic and an even stronger faith. He was a member of Blaine Christian Church in Arcadia.He was very talented and enjoyed sharing those talents with his children. There really wasn't anything he couldn't do.Dick was a tremendous athlete and a sports fanatic. He played Minor League Baseball for the Manistee Saints, and he loved to golf and bowl. Last year, he bowled a 266 at the age of 86-years-young, and a few years ago had a hole in one on the golf course -- but he never boasted or bragged about his accomplishments. He officiated his children's sporting events and was an animated spectator, offering advice and constructive criticism whether they wanted it or not!His zest for life and desire to try new things stuck with him for all 87 of his years. He had even recently learned to kayak and he loved it. Dick lived a good life that was action packed.On Jan. 16, 1971, at the Onekama Church of the Brethren, Dick married Cynthia Ann Erickson, who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Teresa "Terry" (James) Knudstrup of Texas, Debbie Briske of Manistee, Mike (Kathy) Briske of Maryland, Shelli (Lennie) Merrill of Benzonia, Kellie (Pat Finney) Wilson of Manistee, Kevin (Erica) Molenkamp of Buckley, Vicki Sievert (Brian) of Benzonia, Darcie Gilbert of Fruitport, and Angela (Marcus) Kmiecik of Onekama.He is survived by 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt and uncle who raised him, Bill and Martha Schimke; his siblings, Leonard, Howard, twin Bob, Alfreda, Ruth and Karl; many cousins and additional siblings, Ken, Herb, Pat and Loretta.Private graveside services have taken place at the Onekama Village Cemetery. The Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva is in charge of arrangements.



