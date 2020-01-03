Richard John Kubiskey, Age 84 of Manistee died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

He was born of August 15, 1935 in Manistee the son of the late John Joseph & Matilda Mary (Adamski) Kubiskey. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Linda Thompson on February 29, 1960 in Manistee. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2004.

He was employed as a machinist by Ex Cello in Manistee and later in maintenance by the Manistee Area Public Schools. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Manistee Pool League. An animal lover, he loved his pets especially his cats.

Survivors include his daughter; Beth Forbes of Manistee, son; Jonathan (Betty) Kubiskey of West Virginia, grandchildren: Kristen, Yancy, & Seth Forbes, Kaitlin & Ashely Kubiskey, and Garrett & Tyler Kubiskey, great grandchildren; Halie, Hannah & Levi Talbert, Nastaja, Arebella, & Kaden Forbes, and Trinity & Gage Forbes, sister; Barb (Mike) Kubiak of Manistee, brother; Thomas Kubiskey of Manistee, and six nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two son; Jon & Rick Kubiskey, sister; Carol Munson, and son-in-law; Darin Forbes.

A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard at 3:30 PM. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials in Richard's name may be directed to Homeward Bound.

Memorials in Richard's name may be directed to Homeward Bound.