Richard Lewis Fredericks, 94, of Brethren, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was born May 20, 1925, in Brethren, the son of Otto and Daisy (Graf) Fredricks.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy. He owned and operated Fredericks Phillips 66 gas station in Brethren. He also drove school bus for Kaleva Norman Dickson School District.

Richard was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, and had an unwavering faith in his Lord. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

On Nov. 18, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, Richard married Marilyn "Micki" Wendt who survives him.

He is also survived by his daughter, Pamela Monroe, of Brethren; his grandchildren, Rich Lagerquist, of Jenison, Emily (Joe) Wilson, of Lake Leelanau, Jessica (Josh) Hoffman, of Thompsonville, and Matthew (Leslie) Monroe, of Sault Ste. Marie; his great-grandchildren, Morgan Lagerquist, of Plainwell, Oliver Wilson, of Lake Leelanau, Gwendolyn Hoffman, of Thompsonville, Benjamin Monroe, of Sault Ste. Marie, Hannah Monroe, of Sault Ste. Marie, and McKenzie Monroe, of Sault Ste. Marie; his sister, Audrey Glover, of Portage, and Norma Jean (Leslie) Kaskinen), of Central Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard "Ricky" Fredericks; and his siblings, Harold Fredricks, Daisy Kurth, Leona Wagoner, Ray Fredricks, Norman Fredricks, Otto Fredricks, Kathryn Tritten Pihl, Lola Brown and John Fredricks.

Graveside services for family and friends will take place in the Brethren Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Onekama, Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, or to Hospice of Michigan.

