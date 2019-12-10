Richard Miles Guthridge, 73, of Free Soil, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

He was born July 26, 1946, in Indiana to Patrick O'Curran and Norma Guthridge nee Potter. Rick graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan. After high school, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. Rick married Terry Ann Galarno in 1978.

Rick retired from CSX Rail as an engineer. He was a member of the Manistee VFW Post No. 4499. Rick was an avid reader and he enjoyed woodworking. He loved to fish and participated in many fishing tournaments in both Ludington and Manistee.

Rick is survived by his wife, Terry Ann; his four sons, Rick Guthridge III, Jason Guthridge, Kevin (Kelly) Geno and Jason Geno; his six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Nancy (Ken) Tesauro.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, visit www.oakgroveludington.com.