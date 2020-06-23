Richard "Dick" W. Ploeg 79, of Irons, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away at home on June 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia and cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Ploeg, Sadie Sytsma, his brothers Henry "Boots", Gilbert (Gerry) and his loving wife of 57 years, Irma, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2018.

Surviving are his children Sadie Marie (Kirt) Smith, Vincent Richard Ploeg, his grandchildren Kirt Richard (Stacie) Smith, Brittany Rose Ploeg and his great granddaughter Analiah Marie Smith. He was also survived by his brothers Ivan (Gladys), Jim (Ray) and his sister Ilah (Bean) Lynema.

Dick was retired from his self-employed business, Ploeg Plastering. His craft as a master plasterman in thin coat plaster, can be seen in many houses in the northern Michigan area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman which is what brought him to purchase his home and property on the little Manistee River in Irons.

Friends are invited to join Richard's family in remembering him and celebrating his life, on August 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elk Township Pavilion, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road, Irons, MI 49644.

Please share a memory with Dick's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.