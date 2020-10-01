1/
Ricky Dale Morel Jr.
Ricky Dale Morel, Jr., age 39 of Manistee passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1981 in Homestead, Florida, son of Ricky Dale and Linda (Koski) Morel, Sr. Ricky married Deidra Wolf on Aug. 11, 2012 in Manistee. Ricky enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and anything outdoors.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Deidra Morel; son, Kai Morel; step-daughter, Josselyn McGowan, all of Manistee; father, Ricky Dale Morel, Sr.; mother, Linda Koski; sister, Amy (Thomas) Charlton; brother, Travis Morel; father-in-law, Steven Wolf; mother-in-law, Carol Dimoff; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent and Betty Speciale and William and Mildred Morel.

A celebration of life gathering for Ricky will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ricky may be directed to the family, where an education fund for his son Kai, will be established.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 1, 2020.
