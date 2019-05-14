Riley Chase Taylor went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019, at 4 years of age.

Riley was born on Aug. 21, 2014. He is survived by his loving parents, Jalie Juers (Joe-Juan Williams) of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kristopher Taylor (Krista Davidson), of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Riley will be lovingly remembered by his grandparents, Ryan and Betsy Fuzi, of Kaleva, Michigan; Marshall and Stacey Juers, of Ludington, Michigan, and Sonya Bryant, of Boston, Massachusetts. Riley is also survived by his great-grandparents, Kale and Pamela Saylor, of Free Soil, Michigan; Robert and Cinda Slaughter, of Dowagiac, Michigan, and Glen and Doris Hall, of Ludington, Michigan. Riley leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, along with his god parents to cherish his memory.

Riley loved Batman, Spider-Man and The Flash. Riley could light up a room and charm anyone with his smile. His sunny disposition and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Riley's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Waters of Life Out Reach Ministry, 3800 Russell Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412 with the Bishop Earl Gilchrist officiating. The family ask that you wear bright colors or your favorite superhero regalia to help celebrate and honor Riley.

Condolences to the family may be offered at www.spielmanmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you bring a small child's toy that will be donated to a local charity in Riley's name.