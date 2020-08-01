1/1
Rita J. (Gransberg) Girven
1934 - 2020
Rita J. (Gransberg) Girven, formerly of Bear Lake, died peacefully on July 30, 2020, at her residence in Schererville, Indiana.

Rita lived a wonderful life with her beloved husband Donald Girven, also of Bear Lake, who preceded her in death in 2013.

Rita loved playing cards, bowling and going to any casino she could find. She traveled and lived in many states throughout her life, being married to a military man. She was a big part of the Bear Lake community and was a member of the Triginta Club and was a former Lady Lioness.

Rita is survived by a very supportive family, children, Linda Keyes (Dennis), Randy Girven (Michelle), and Jeff Girven (Angie); grandchildren, Brian Johnson (Trisha), Keith Johnson, Josh Girven (Jackie), Amanda Girven, Laura Borg (Brent), Amber Hosek (Tony); great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Emily Johnson, Kaylynn Johnson, Landon and Levi Borg, Hadley Girven; and sisters, Shirley Vitoff, Lee Litman, Cheryl Ganzberg. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

A gathering to honor Rita will take place at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Memories & Condolences

