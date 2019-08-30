Rita Kathleen (Aultman) Skipski went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

She was born in Manistee, Michigan, on Jan. 27, 1943, to the late Hubert and Mary (Gallagher) Aultman. Rita attended Guardian Angels Catholic School from the first grade through the eighth grade. She attended Manistee High School, Mount Mercy Academy and then Saint Joseph High School and graduated with the class of 1961.

She married Robert Skipski on Sept. 14, 1963, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee, they celebrated 47.5 years of marriage together before his death on May 21, 2011. Rita then had her nurses training completed at Mercy Hospital, where she continued to be employed by the hospital until 1964. She began raising her family until 1983. She was then able to reenter the work force and became employed with the Manistee Heights Care Center for eight years.

Rita was president of the Saint Joseph Civic Club Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed gardening, and doing crafts of all kinds but her favorite passion was watching Michigan football with her children.

She is survived by her son, Robert Skipski; and her daughter, Jennifer Skipski; and sisters, Ilene Kowalski and Margaret Sullivan. Many nieces and nephews also survive her, as well as her four fur babies (her cats).

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Skipski; her parents, Hubert and Mary Aultman; her brother and sister in-law, Charles and Carol Aultman; her sister and brother in-law, Matilda and Art Kowalski; and her two brothers in-law, Erv Kowalski and Vic Sullivan.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday morning, one hour prior to the memorial service.

In Lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Rita are asked to consider a donation in her name to the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter of Manistee or to the .

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.