Robert A. Picardat, 61, of Manistee, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born on July 18, 1958 in Manistee, the son of the late Jerome J. and Roberta V. (Modjeski) Picardat. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.