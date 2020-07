A Celebration of Life for Robert A. Picardat, 61, of Manistee, who died unexpectedly in Manistee on Thursday, March 26, 2020, will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Manistee Golf and Country Club in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.