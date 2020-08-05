Robert (Bob) Anthony Lancaster, 57, of Brethren, died unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1963 in Wayne. He attended Brethren High School and Central Michigan University.

Bob dedicated 25 years to law enforcement at the Manistee County Sheriff's Office and retired as captain and administrator of the county jail.

Shortly after retiring, Bob found himself working alongside his very good friend Bud Fitzgerald, at the Tangled Tackle bait shop. Hundreds of fishermen, whether beginners or "vets," benefited from and searched out Bob's vast and tremendous knowledge of the sport of fishing, whether it was bait, gear or location. He sincerely wanted people to be happy and succeed.

Besides his love of fishing, Bob also enjoyed hunting, especially for the elusive wild turkey. His giving and generous spirit allowed dozens of friends to bag their prize tom, thanks to his exceptionally honed talent of calling them in.

Bob also loved cooking, grilling and baking, getting more pleasure in watching others gobble up his creations than he did himself!

Bob played football all through high school, and several years later, his unequivocal affection for the sport eventually led him to assist coaching at BHS. His fervent attitude, leadership and passion was ever apparent and he taught lifelong lessons to and made a difference in many of those kids' lives.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, Marcilyn (Bunny) Lancaster, his stepchildren David Gonzalez and Tracy Gonzalez-Gehrke; his grandchildren Alexis (Bill) Olson, Noah Gehrke and Lauren Gehrke; his one-year-old great-granddaughter Magnolia (Maggie) June Olson; his mother Bev Lancaster; his brothers Greg and Jess; his sister Kristy (Mike) Holso; and two godsons Matt Miller and Mitchell Falk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Lancaster.

Bob was a light and giving spirit, making everyone who encountered him a little bit happier. Instead of easily noting the bad in people, Bob always sought out the good, genuinely wanting them to become better.

He was witty and always had a story for almost every situation, along with a lesson buried in the fine print. He was humble, honest, generous, kind and a devoted family man through and through, and a friend for life. Anything Bob chose to do, he gave 110%.

He touched the lives of many in his lifetime and was a well-respected man. He was known to go that extra mile for anyone who needed it and was one of those "once in a lifetime" people you meet who enriches your life.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Faith Covenant Church in Manistee with Pastor Marc Eix officiating. Family committal services will follow at the Brethren Cemetery.

Memorials in Bob's name can be directed to the Sunset Shoreline Strutters Manistee Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Faith Covenant Church.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.