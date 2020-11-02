Robert Daniel Gault, of Wellston, was born on Oct. 15, 1935 and died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Kaminski, of Wellston; daughter, Robin Gault, of Holt; son, Raymond Gault, of Harrison; stepson, Chuck (Megan) Kaminski, of Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Vicky (Rick) Cunningham, of Wellston; and several grandchildren.

No services are being held at this time.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.