Robert D. Paulus, of Berryville, Arkansas, was born on June 12, 1936, in Wellston, Michigan, to Ben and Elsie (Somsel) Paulus.

He passed away Sept. 8, 2019, in Harrison, Arizona, at the age of 83.

Robert was raised in Michigan and earned his masters degree from Central Michigan University. After two years in the Army, he moved to Alaska where he was a marine biologist and commercial fisherman, and where he met his first wife, Gwen, and raised their three children.

Robert is survived by one son, Craig Paulus and wife Sarah, of Chugiak, Arkansas; two daughters, Kindy Pool and partner Eric Noel, Andrea Paulus and husband Tom Tobey, of San Diego, California; two grandchildren, Ashley and Wyatt Paulus; two sisters, Wanda Brewster, of Lyons, Kansas, Linda (Ray) Asiala, of Traverse City, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Janice Paulus; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Ben and Elsie Paulus; wife, Karol Paulus; and brother, Ben Paulus.

Interment in Dublin cemetery and memorial service will be held at a later date.

