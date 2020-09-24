Reverend Robert Henry Bissot entered into eternal life on September 18, 2020, at the age of 88.

He was born April 25, 1932 in Grand Rapids to Bertha and Carl H. Bissot. He attended St. Mary's School and St. Joseph's Seminary in Grand Rapids; Michigan State University in Lansing; the Seminary of Philosophy in Montreal; and the Pontifical North American College/Gregorian University in Rome. He was ordained on December 15, 1957, at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, North American College, in Rome by the Most Reverend Martin J. O'Connor.

Fr. Bissot's assignments from 1957-2020 included serving as associate pastor, high school teacher, seminary high school teacher, high school vice principal, principal, school superintendent, vocational director, and pastor in the Dioceses of Grand Rapids and Gaylord. In June 2020, he was assigned Senior Priest status with residence at St. Anne in Harrisville.

Fr. Bissot is survived by his sister, Carolyn Jeanne Butler (William, deceased); nine nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members, friends, and parishioners.

Fr. Bissot was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Carl H. Bissot; sister, Barbara Ann Bissot; brother, Thomas Charles (Virginia) Bissot; niece, Susan Joan Bissot.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Anne in Harrisville on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with a vigil service held at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. James Bearss presiding.

Visitation will also be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Gaylord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A Funeral Mass will follow, to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Walter A. Hurley presiding. The Funeral Mass will also be available by livestream at www.dioceseofgaylord.org.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

A full obituary can be found at www.gilliesfuneralhomes.com.