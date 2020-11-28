Robert "Bob" Howard Dartt, 72, of Wellston, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, in Manistee, with his wife by his side. He was born October 25, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Delmer and Alice (Hartford) Dartt.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and worked for the railroads for most of his life. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, Bob cherished time spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family.

On December 4, 1995, in Ohio, Bob married Amy Davis who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Dave Robert Dartt, Kim (Cliff) Marie Selkoe Jr., Patricia Dartt, Kaci (Cary) Nungester, and Jeffery (Megan) Pollock; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carol Hansen, Junior Dartt, and Ronnie Dartt; and his fur baby, Zoe.

Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; many siblings; his former spouse, Kathleen Dartt; and his fur baby, Uno.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.