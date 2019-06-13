Robert J. "Sonny" Skocelas, 84, of Eastlake, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.

Sonny was born on May 24, 1935 in Stronach, son of the late James A. and Irene A. (Meade) Skocelas. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force from Nov. 4, 1954 during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on Nov 5, 1958. Robert married Judith M. Kempf on June 16, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee and they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary together.

Robert was a teacher for 30 years at Sault Area High School where he taught vocational machine shop. He loved hunting, camping, gardening, picking berries, playing cards, building homes, eating Judy's cooking, walking the two-tracks, sharing stories, polka music and family events. Sonny especially loved fishing and spending time on the Big Manistee River.

Robert is survived by his wife Judy Skocelas and his children: JoAnn (Matthew) Bunting of Ionia, Judi "Sis" (Ken) Guillard of St. Ignace, MI and Jodi (Dan) Gonzalez of Pinckney, MI. Grandchildren: Nicole, Robert, Jordon, Kevin, Danielle, Anthony, Allison and Michael. Great-grandchildren: Alexia, Audrina, Brooklyn, Amya, Carsyn, Gracelyn and Mackenzie. Two sisters and one brother-in-law: Phyllis and Bernie Henion of Ludington, and Jackie Mantych of Manistee. Brother-in-law: Jack Martineau of South Lyon. Two brothers and one sister-in-law: Jerry Skocelas of Muskegon, and Mike and Tracey Skocelas of Brethren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Sonny was preceded in death (in addition to his parents) by five sisters and three brothers-in-law: Audrey Skocelas, Kathleen Skocelas, Charlotte and Clarence "Peewee" Janowiak, Rose and Neil Wittlieff, Marie Martineau and Duane Mantych. One brother and two sisters-in-law: Ben Skocelas and Judy Skocelas and Renee Skocelas.

Cremation has taken place and Robert's funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) in Manistee with Rev. Thomas Page celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church where the family will receive friends prior to Sonny's Funeral Mass. Members of the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Squad will also present military honors.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Robert's name for Munson Hospice House of Traverse City where Sonny received exceptional care or to the . Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Monday. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.