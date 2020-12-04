Robert "Bobby" James Stamp, age 74 of Manistee passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Manistee County Medical Care Facility with his family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1946 in Manistee, son of the late David Nelson and Janis Marie (Schweitzer) Stamp, Sr. He attended Manistee Area Public Schools. Bobby worked at Sand Products of Manistee, was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, was a longtime window washer for many downtown Manistee business and had many other odd jobs.

Bobby was a lifelong member of the Manistee Moose Lodge, Manistee VFW Walsh Post #4499, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post #5096 and Manistee Eagles Club.

Bobby loved his hometown of Manistee, he always had a smile on his face, cheerful and willing to help everyone when it was needed. He loved to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas time. Bobby was the City of Manistee Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year and enjoyed walking the boardwalk and was an avid fisherman.

Bobby is survived by his brother, David (Diane) Stamp of Manistee; Sister, Margaret Stamp of Hart; brother-in-law, Michael (Karry) Schram of Manistee; 3 nieces, Heather (Ryan Kieszkowski) Schram, Lori (Mike) Weaver and Tina Stamp all of Manistee; nephew, Robert (Amanda) Schram of Bear Lake; numerous great nieces and nephews; and special friends David and Billy of Century Terrace in Manistee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Schram, Arlene Stamp, twin sister Donna Jean Stamp and infant sister Florence Marie Stamp; 2 brothers, Freddy Stamp and infant brother Denny Stamp.

The family will hold a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday Dec. 7, 2020 with a private family service to follow at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee.

The family asks that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bobby may be directed to the family at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.