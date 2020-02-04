Robert John Brabbs Jr., 69, of Manistee and formerly of Grass Lake, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1950, in Flint, son of the late Robert J. and Rosemary (Bennett) Brabbs Sr. Robert received his associate degree in HVAC from Baker College. He enlisted in the United States Army and served until he was honorably discharged.

Robert worked as a mechanical inspector for Washtenaw County for 13 years, retiring on Jan. 2, 2010. He was a member of the Mechanical Association of Michigan and enjoyed fishing.

Robert is survived by his companion, Angela Tabor, of Manistee; three sons, Jacob (Sarah) Brabbs, of Milan, Jeremia (Lauren) Brabbs, of Pinckney, and Robert Brabbs, of Milan; six grandchildren, Kaleb, Julian, Jordan, Brooklyn, Brielle and Sophia Brabbs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers Greg and Jeff Brabbs.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor James Friesner officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be directed to the . Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.