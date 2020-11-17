1/1
Robert Leon Dove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Leon Dove, age 93, died Nov. 9 at Cadillac Hospital.

Mr. Dove is survived by his wife, Davee; step-son, Craig and his wife, Jennifer; his loving granddaughters, Amanda (Gavin) Schaar and Hailey; and his great-granddaughter, Faith.

Bob was a USMC veteran of WWII and Korea.

For most of his life, Bob was a backcountry fishing guide in the Florida Keys, retiring after 33 years in 1999.

In retirement Bob and Davee moved to Inverness, Florida and then Brethren, Michigan, where he lived until his death. His ashes will be spread in the backcountry waters of the Florida Keys that he loved so dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ruth Dove; his sisters, Pat (John) Neumann, Ailean (John) Lally and Sue Braendle; nephew, Donnie; and special cousin, Donna Bentz.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved