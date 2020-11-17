Robert Leon Dove, age 93, died Nov. 9 at Cadillac Hospital.

Mr. Dove is survived by his wife, Davee; step-son, Craig and his wife, Jennifer; his loving granddaughters, Amanda (Gavin) Schaar and Hailey; and his great-granddaughter, Faith.

Bob was a USMC veteran of WWII and Korea.

For most of his life, Bob was a backcountry fishing guide in the Florida Keys, retiring after 33 years in 1999.

In retirement Bob and Davee moved to Inverness, Florida and then Brethren, Michigan, where he lived until his death. His ashes will be spread in the backcountry waters of the Florida Keys that he loved so dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ruth Dove; his sisters, Pat (John) Neumann, Ailean (John) Lally and Sue Braendle; nephew, Donnie; and special cousin, Donna Bentz.